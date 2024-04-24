Our seafood rotates daily.
Visit us to see what fresh catch is in today!
FIN FISH
We work with responsible seafood purveyors up and down the East Coast to the secure freshest, responsibly harvested seafood available. Our selection rotates based on what is coming in to the docks each day.
If there is something specific you want, we can usually help you get it with
a little notice. We are always happy to help!
SHELLFISH
We are proud to offer an ongoing rotation of shelled oyster, mussels, clams and more! Our delicious shrimp is available raw for your favorite recipes or spiced and ready to eat!
Crabs, lobsters, sea scallops and more are also on the menu! Happy to help you source something we don't regularly carry, just let one of our crew know!