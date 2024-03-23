Join our team!





We are hiring! We offer competitive pay (starting $15/hour + bonuses) and a flexible schedule. We are seeking 2 people to work 12-32 hours per week. Shifts will generally be 8:30am-2pm or 2pm-6:30pm, but this could evolve as we come to understand the rhythm of our customers.





Duties include prepping food for the day following our recipes, helping customer with their selections, checking customers out, and keeping our market SPOTLESS!





You should be friendly and outgoing, ready to chat with customers and help them make their selections. Previous seafood, grocery, or restaurant experience preferred but we will train the right enthusiastic person.





Our mission is to provide the highest quality, freshest seafood available, and to inspire our customers to prepare delicious seafood dishes at home! If we do this well, we will become a Charlottesville institution! But we need you on board to make that happen!





If you are interested complete the form below and we will reach out to you as soon as possible.







