Crozet Seafood Supply
Sandwiches and Soups
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers.$11.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers. Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$13.00
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers.$22.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo
A pack of 5 of our special house seasoned crackers. If you haven't tried them, first one is free. Dangerously delicious!$1.99+
Hot Soup
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Virginia Artesian Water
Virginia Artesian is a premium, natural spring water sourced from protected springs in the beautiful, rural areas of Virginia. It's noted for its purity, crisp taste and refreshing qualities.$2.50
- Black Raspberry Kombucha
Black Raspberry Kombucha is a tangy, fermented tea beverage that is flavored with black raspberries. It's not only refreshing, but also contains probiotics which may contribute to your overall gut health.$4.99
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Naturally Sweetened Low Calorie Drink with Tea
Enjoy a refreshing twist on your tea with this naturally sweetened, low-calorie drink. It's the perfect choice for those looking to savor the flavor without the extra calories.$2.99
- CELSIUS Sparkling Kiwi Guava Fitness Drink
The CELSIUS Sparkling Kiwi Guava Fitness Drink offers a refreshing zero-sugar beverage perfect for boosting your energy. Its 12-ounce size makes it an ideal choice for refreshing hydration on-the-go or during workouts.$2.59
- Starbucks Frappuccino
A contemporary classic, our bottled Frappuccino® coffee drink offers the bold, delicious taste of coffee and real milk, blended together to create pure perfection. This lowfat indulgence is proof that you can enjoy a little Starbucks wherever you may be.$3.99
- Bubly Coconut Pineapple
Bubly's Coconut Pineapple offers a refreshing twist on sparkling water, combining tropical flavors in a convenient 12-ounce can. It's a perfect pick-me-up for any time of day, delivering a fizzy, fruity taste without the calories.$1.59
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Dragonfruit + Yuzu
The Dragonfruit + Yuzu is a refreshing drink that blends the exotic taste of dragonfruit with the tangy kick of yuzu. It's perfect for those looking to try something new and flavorful.$2.99
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It's a refreshing, zero-calorie drink that adds a fizzy twist to your daily water intake.
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.$2.99
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips "Coastal Crab Boil" 2 OZ, 2-Pack (2)
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
Prepared Foods
Chef Prepared Daily In-House
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99/lb
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Shrimp Salad$18.99/lb
- Seafood Salad$16.99/lb
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$16.99/lb
- Crab Cake 2 pack$11.00+
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99/lb
- Imperial Crab$11.99
- Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes$10.99
- Shrimp Ball$12.99+
- Crab Ball$12.99+
- Spiced Shrimp$18.99/lb
- Sallie Belle's Potato Salad$7.99/lb
Refrigerated Soups
Fresh Fish
Fresh catch rotates daily
- Steelhead Trout$21.99/lb
- Cod$19.99/lb
- Grouper$36.99/lb
- Swordfish Loin$22.99/lb
- Halibut$29.99/lb
- Salmon Chilean Farm Raised PBO$16.99/lb
- Rainbow Trout$16.99/lb
- Yellowfin Tuna$32.99/lb
- Flounder$18.99/lb
- Salmon Scottish Organic Farmed$20.99/lb
- Rockfish$24.99/lb
- Tilefish$23.99/lb
- Mahi$18.99/lb
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.99/lb
- Red Snapper$24.99/lb
Shellfish
- Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp 10/15$19.99/lb
- NC Wild Shrimp$17.99/lb
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$32.99/lb
- Medium Gulf Shrimp 31/35$16.99/lb
- Jumbo Tail On Shrimp 21/26$21.99/lb
- Sewansecott Oysters
Oysters farmed by the century-old, fourth-generation oyster family H.M. Terry of Willis Wharf, Virginia. Sewansecotts draw their extremely briny flavor from the pure, pollution-free seawater of Virginia’s eastern shore, tucked just inside the protection of Hog Island. Chincoteage is just to the north.$1.25+
- Raw Oysters Shucked Quart$46.99
- Alaskan King Crab$39.99/lb
- Raw Oysters Shucked Pint$24.99/lb
- Seaside Wild Salt Oysters
Raised on the Atlantic Ocean side of Virginia's Eastern Shore, the full flavored oysters from the Seaside pack an extremely salty punch. But if you chew the firm meat long enough, the saltiness washes away to reveal a sweet buttery finish with that ocean-oyster flavor.$1.25+
- James River Oysters
James River Oysters have a mild brininess, plump meats and very mild buttery flavor.$1.25+
- Little Bitches Oysters
The flavor starts off mild, while the body is lean with a nice bite. Flavorful hints of a soft linger of kale and seagrass, accompany the finish.$1.75+
- Large Gulf Shrimp 21/25$17.99/lb
- Lobster Tail$49.99/lb
- Middle Neck Clams (dozen)$11.99
- PEI Mussels (2lbs)$13.99
- Jumbo Lump Crab Meat - Pasteurized$26.99+/lb
- Deluxe Lump and Backfin Crab Meat$20.99+/lb
- Deluxe Crab Meat 16oz$38.99/lb
- Jumbo Lump Fresh$54.99/lb
- Snow Crab Legs$26.99/lb
Seasoned Butters
- House Compounded Lemon-Garlic Butter
Our chef's special recipe of butter compounded with shallots, garlic, and lemon zest. Fantastic for any delicate or white fish. Enough to enhance 4 pieces of fish.$3.99/lb
- House Compounded Herbed Butter
Our chef has designed this butter to enhance swordfish, tuna, or any sturdier fish. Lemon zest, fresh thyme, chives, and shallots compounded to enhance up to 4 pieces of fish.$3.99/lb
- House Compounded Dill Butter
Fresh dill, lemon zest, garlic and fresh ground black pepper compounded in house. Perfect for salmon, but also great with steelhead trout.$3.99/lb
Retail
Accessories
Seasoning
- Stonewall Kitchen Maine Seafood Rub
Stonewall Kitchen Maine Seafood Rub is a vibrant blend of spices perfect to enhance the flavor of your seafood dishes. Try it on grilled fish, shrimp, or lobster for an authentic Maine seafood experience.$5.99
- Sesame Garlic Veggie Roaster
The Sesame Garlic Veggie Roaster is a rich, flavorful seasoning mix, perfect for roasting vegetables. It combines the nutty taste of sesame with the warm savory notes of garlic to perfectly complement any choice of veggies.$5.99
- Urban Accents Smoky Brown Sugar Veggie Roaster Seasoning Blend
The Urban Accents Smoky Brown Sugar Veggie Roaster Seasoning Blend is a savory mix designed to enhance the flavor of your roasted vegetables. The sweet hint of brown sugar blends perfectly with a smoky touch, making your veggies truly mouthwatering.$5.99
- Urban Accents Herby Dill Veggie Roaster Seasoning Blend
The Urban Accents Herby Dill Veggie Roaster Seasoning Blend is perfect for taking your vegetable side dishes to the next level. Just sprinkle this savory blend of herbs and spices on your veggies before roasting for a flavorful, mouth-watering addition to any meal.$5.99
- Urban Accents Cayman Citrus Heat Dryglaze
The Urban Accents Cayman Citrus Heat Dryglaze is a flavorful blend of tropical citrus, sweet and spicy notes to liven up your grilling. It's perfect for adding a zesty kick to your chicken, fish, or pork dishes.$4.95
- Urban Accents Citrus Pepper Veggie Roaster
The Urban Accents Citrus Pepper Veggie Roaster is a flavorful seasoning mix perfect for enhancing your vegetables. It combines bright citrus flavors with a peppery kick, giving your roasted veggies a delicious twist.$6.99
- Urban Accents Veggie Roaster Seasoning Balsamic and Roasted Onion 1.25 Oz
The Urban Accents Veggie Roaster Seasoning combines balsamic vinegar and roasted onions for a rich, savory flavor. This 1.25 oz blend is perfect for adding a tasty twist to your typical roasted vegetables.$4.99
- Urban Accents Athenian Herb Grilling and Roasting Dry Glaze Seasoning 2 Oz
The Urban Accents Athenian Herb Grilling and Roasting Dry Glaze is a 2 oz seasoning mix ideal for imparting a robust, herbaceous flavor to your grilled or roasted dishes. Easy to use, this dry glaze gives a Mediterranean twist to your meats and veggies.$4.99
- Urban Accents Lemon Rosemary Sheet Pan Dinner$5.99
- Roasted Garlic and Rosemary Broccoli Veggie Roaster
This Broccoli Veggie Roaster boasts a flavorful blend of roasted garlic and rosemary. It's an easy way to transform your regular broccoli into a delicious side dish in no time.$5.99
- Urban Accents Bbq Glazed Salmon Seasoning
The Urban BBQ Glazed Salmon Seasoning is a spice blend that will give your salmon a delightful urban barbecue flavor. Easy to use, this seasoning enhances your dish with a perfect balance of smoky and spicy flavors.$4.49
- Urban Accents Baja Shrimp Main Dish Seasoning Mix 1 Oz
The Urban Accents Baja Shrimp Seasoning Mix is a 1 oz packet that will bring a delightful tangy flavor to your seafood dishes. Use this mix to create a delicious main course of shrimp with a Baja twist.$5.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Farmer’s Market Blend
Freshly dried herbs & spices found at your local farmers market in season. Absolutely an all-purpose blend excellent on steaks, chops, roasts, meat loaf, chicken, fish, turkey, hamburgers, seafoods, & use with all cooked vegetables, soups, stews, casseroles, & salads. Ingredients: Garlic, Spices, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, & Black Pepper.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Spicy Garlic
Make spicy garlic bread, dressings, & dips. Shake over meat, poultry, pasta, spaghetti, pizza, seafood, and salads. Use on your favorite dish to add a wonderful garlic flavor with a little heat. Ingredients: Salt, Garlic, Sugar, Spices, Paprika, Sage, Celery Seed, Onion, Cayenne Red & Black Peppers.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Riverview Blend
This garlic and onion blend is an old family recipe that has been used in the Shenandoah Valley for generations. Ingredients: Salt, Sugar, Spices, Sage, Celery Seed, Onion, & Garlic.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Northern Greek Seasoning
A twist on an old classic with spices from the Mesopotamian trade route. Ingredients: Nutmeg, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Cinnamon, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Oregano, Sage, Celery Seed, Onion, & Garlic.$8.99
- SHENANDOAH SPICE CO Spice Herbs and Garlic
The Shenandoah Spice Co's Herbs and Garlic blend is a versatile 3 oz seasoning for a variety of dishes. Its aromatic blend of herbs and potent garlic will give your dishes a flavorful punch.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co, Blend Mediterranean
This is a 3.52 ounce Mediterranean blend from Shenandoah Spice Co. Packed with aromatic herbs and spices, it's great to use in any dish to create a rich, flavorful Mediterranean taste.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Tuscan Blend
This all-purpose herb blend is salt-free and great in tomato sauce, olive oil dips & marinates, and compliments all styles of poultry cooking. Ingredients: Spices, Rosemary, Garlic, & Red Pepper.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Dill Yogurt Dip
A great dip when mixed with yogurt. Also works great as a dry rub on protein & fish. Recipe: Mix 1 Tbsp & 1 cup Greek Yogurt. Ingredients: Sugar, Sea Salt, Onion, Celery Seed, Dill, Paprika, Garlic, Spices, Parsley, & Basil.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Bread Dip
A tablespoon of this and 4 – 8 ounces of olive oil create the perfect dipping oil. Voila – the perfect hors d’oeuvres. Also use this as a dry rub on poultry, steaks, & roasted potatoes. Ingredients: Sea Salt, Spices, Rosemary, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Italian Seasoning$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Citrus Pepper$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co, Seasoning Blackening Bayou
The Shenandoah Spice Co's Blackening Bayou Seasoning is a 4.8 ounce blend that can add a kick to any dish. This robust mix of spices brings the delicious, bold flavors of the bayou to your kitchen.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. Island Jerk Seasoning
A mildly spicy blend of flavors typical of a roadside Caribbean BBQ stand. Ingredients: Salt, Garlic, Sugar, Cayenne, Allspice, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Thyme, Spices, Onion, Red Pepper, Chive & Cloves.$8.99
- Shenandoah Spice Co. DelMarVa Seasoning
All-purpose, mildly spicy Chesapeake region herb and spice blend. Made for seafood and works great on everything else! Ingredients: Salt, Celery Seed, Paprika, Cayenne, Mustard, Thyme, Spices, & Ginger.$8.99
- Old Bay Crab Cake Classic- Seasoning
Perfect for making classic crab cakes. Each packet is 1.24 oz, just the right amount to achieve a flavorful dish.$4.99
- Old Bay: Seasonings Blcknd, 1.75 Oz (2637702)
Old Bay's Blackened Seasoning is a spice blend in a 1.75 oz bottle. It's perfect for giving your food a burst of bold flavor, and especially delicious on seafood and meat.$4.49
- Old Bay Seasoning 6 OZ
6 ounce can of seasoning, perfect for your every day cooking needs. These containers are also conveniently sized for storage or travel.$6.99
- Char Crust Ginger Teriyaki Dryrub Seasoning
The Dryrub Seasoning is a spice blend perfect for enhancing the flavor of your meats. Simply rub it onto your chosen cut before cooking to enjoy a rich, delicious taste.$6.99
- Char Crust Dry-Rub Seasoning, Amazin' Cajun, 4 Oz
The Char Crust Dry-Rub Seasoning in the Amazin' Cajun flavor is a 4 Oz pack that delivers a rich, tangy punch to your meals. It's perfect for a variety of dishes, enhancing the flavor of meats and veggies alike.$6.99
- CHAR CRUST DRY RUB Jamaican Jerk
Char Crust Dry Rub is a versatile seasoning perfect for all types of meats that comes in five unique flavors.$5.99
- Char Crust Roasted Garlic Peppercorn - Case of 6 - 4 Oz
The Char Crust Roasted Garlic Peppercorn is a delectable dry-rub seasoning that's packed with flavorful ingredients. This comes in a case of 6, with each container being 4 oz.$8.99
- Barrier Island Herbs de Seaside Salt
We've blended our Barrier Islands Sea Salt with fresh sage, thyme, rosemary & oregano that we buy from Seafield Farm, a husband and wife owned, no-till and chemical free farm directly on the seaside overlooking the waters that we harvest our sea water from. It doesn't get any more local! We hand process the fresh herb bundles the same day we pick them up and get them into the salt that same day, resulting in a highly flavorful and aromatic sea salt blend. Most blends on store shelves start with already dried ingredients so you're in for a treat if that's what you're used to using! This blend will fast become a pantry staple - add it to olive oil for bread dipping, make a simple vinaigrette, rub it on steak, lamb or hearty fish, sprinkle it on vegetables before roasting or grilling, etc.$9.99
- Char Crust Southwest Chipotle
Char Crust Southwest Chipotle is a dry-rub seasoning perfect for adding a smoky, spicy kick to your favorite meats. Whether grilling, roasting, or broiling, this product ensures a robust, flavorful meal every time.$6.99
- Char Crust Original Hickory Grilled Case of 6 4 Oz - All
The Char Crust Original Hickory Grilled is a dry-rub seasoning that gives your meat a smokey, grilled flavor. This case contains 6 four-ounce packs to satisfy all your barbecuing needs.$6.99
- Barrier Island Pure Flake Sea Salt
Our bestselling, signature flake finishing salt is definitely not your mother's table salt. It has a delicate texture, looks like sparkly white snowflakes and tastes fresh and briny. And spoiler alert.... most grocery store salt comes from underground mines and our salt comes from the actual sea!$9.99
- Spicy Seasoned Salt
Spicy Seasoned Salt adds a kick to your favorite dishes with its blend of salt and fiery spices. It's perfect for seasoning meats, veggies, or sprinkling on popcorn for an extra flavor punch.$10.99
- Wasabi Company Wasabi Powder
Our wasabi grows in flowing water that emerges from natural springs on our Dorset and Hampshire farms. These conditions mimic the mountain springs of Japan where the wild wasabi plant grows naturally. Freeze drying locks in that fabulous true wasabi flavour and pungency of fresh wasabi. Unlike western wasabi, our powder is made from real wasabi (wasabia japonica), Japanese horseradish and mustard, our powder makes it easier than ever to enjoy that classic kick. While wasabi plants are great for freshly grated wasabi root and some parts can be eaten raw, this delicious condiment offers the authentic Japanese spicy taste in a fraction of the time, and you can store it for much longer.$7.99
- Goya All Purpose Seasoning with Pepper 8 OZ
Goya All Purpose Seasoning with Pepper is your go-to blend for adding a burst of flavor to any dish. This 8 oz container is perfect for seasoning meats, soups, and vegetables, making meal prep simple and tasty.$3.99
- Sea Salt Grinder
Sea Salt is perfect for adding a touch of the ocean to your dishes. It's coarser than regular table salt and enhances flavor beautifully.$9.99
- Salt Garlic and Chili Grinder
Salt Garlic and Chili is a versatile seasoning blend that adds a spicy and savory kick to any dish. Perfect for those who appreciate a little heat in their meals, it can elevate the taste of meats, vegetables, and even popcorn.$14.95
- Black Peppercorn Grinder Molinillo$10.95
- Mediterranean Mix Grinder$14.95
- Frontier Co-op Herbes De Provence 0.85 Oz.
Frontier Co-op Herbes de Provence is a blend of aromatic herbs commonly used in French cuisine. This 0.85 oz container is perfect for adding a touch of the Mediterranean to your dishes.$6.99
- KHRM00407159 3.5 Oz Nonpareille Capers
These 3.5 oz nonpareil capers add a burst of tangy flavor to your dishes. Packed in vinegar, they're perfect for enhancing salads, pastas, or fish recipes.$2.99
- Greenpoint Black and White Sesame Seeds$6.49
- House Horseradish$1.99
Sauces
- Legal Sea Foods House Tartar Sauce
Legal Sea Foods House Tartar Sauce is a delightful condiment often served with fish or other seafood dishes. Known for its rich, tangy flavor, it enhances the taste of meals and gives a restaurant-quality feel at home.Out of stock
- Legal Sea Foods Scampi Sauce
The Legal Sea Foods Scampi Sauce is a tasty addition to any seafood dish. It offers a savory, garlic flavor that enhances the natural taste of your favorite seafood.$7.99
- Legal Sea Foods Seafood Remoulade Sauce
The Legal Sea Foods Seafood Remoulade Sauce is a flavorful condiment that gives any seafood dish a boost. Perfect for shrimp, fish, or crab, it has a creamy texture with a slight tangy kick.$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen: Wasabi Ginger
The Stonewall Kitchen Wasabi Ginger is a zesty condiment that comes in an 11 oz jar. Its unique taste adds a kick to your favorite dishes, thanks to the combination of wasabi and ginger flavors.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Sauce Garlic Rosemary Citrus
Stonewall Kitchen's Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce is a versatile condiment packed with flavor. The 11 fl oz bottle is filled with a refreshing blend of garlic, rosemary, and citrus, perfect for enhancing any dish.$9.99
- Legal Sea Foods Lemon Dill Marinade & Dressing
This is a versatile marinade and dressing from Legal Sea Foods that has a vibrant lemon dill flavor. Perfect to dress salads, marinade fish, or add a splash of flavor to vegetables.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Sauce Sesame Ginger Teriyaki
The Stonewall Kitchen Sesame Ginger Teriyaki Sauce is an 11 fl oz bottle packed with flavor. It brings together sesame seeds, ginger, and teriyaki for a sweet and savory finishing touch to your favorite dishes.$9.99
- Sauce Garlic Teriyaki
The Sauce Garlic Teriyaki is a rich blend of soy sauce, garlic, and ginger that adds an Asian flair to any dish. It's perfect for marinating meats, dipping, or topping off stir-fry vegetables.$7.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Chimichurri Grille Sauce
The Stonewall Kitchen Chimichurri Grille Sauce is a delicious companion for your grilled meats and vegetables. It packs a zesty blend of garlic, parsley, and vibrant spices, adding an Argentinean flair to your meals.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen: Sriracha Teriyaki
This is Stonewall Kitchen's Sriracha Teriyaki sauce, a flavorful blend of sweet and spicy in an 11oz bottle. Ideal for adding a kick to your favorite dishes, it's a must-have for fans of Asian cuisine.$9.99
- Elki Basil Pesto Parm
A delightful sauce made from fresh basil leaves, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. It is ideal to add depth of flavor to your pasta dishes, sandwiches, and more.$10.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Pesto Sun Dried Tomato 8 Oz
This is Stonewall Kitchen's sun dried tomato pesto, available in a handy 8-ounce jar. The pesto has a robust, tangy flavour, courtesy of the sun dried tomatoes.$7.99
- Elki Asparagus Italian Cheeses Pesto
Elki Asparagus Pesto is a unique, gourmet sauce that adds a delightful twist to traditional pesto recipes. Crafted from a blend of asparagus, garlic, and parmesan cheese, this pesto is perfect for pasta, sandwiches, or as a dip.$11.99
- Elki Artichoke Tomato Bruschetta
The Elki Artichoke Tomato Bruschetta is a tasty topping perfect for a variety of dishes. It's a flavorful blend of artichoke and tomato, sure to enhance your appetizers, pasta, or toasted bread.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen: Roasted Garlic Basil Pasta
The Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Basil Pasta is a hearty, flavorful pasta sauce. Coming in an 18.5oz jar, it's filled with robust garlic and basil tastes for a delightful Italian-inspired meal.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen: Traditional Marinara ,
The Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Marinara is a delicious tomato-based sauce, perfect for pasta dishes. The jar contains 18.5 ounces of sauce, making it ideal for several family meals.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen: Classic Vodka
The Stonewall Kitchen Classic Vodka is a sophisticated addition to your pantry, coming in a generous 18.5 Oz jar. Perfect for creating decadent pasta sauces or adding a touch of elegance to your dishes, this product is definitely a gourmet item.$9.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Basil Pesto
Stonewall Kitchen Basil Pesto is a delicious sauce that you can add to your pasta or sandwiches. It's made with fresh basil, garlic, and parmesan, giving it a rich, authentic Italian flavor.$7.99
- Elki's Gourmet Tomato Olive & 3 Bell Pepper Bruschetta
Elki's Gourmet Bruschetta is a tomato, olive and three bell pepper spread inspired by Mediterranean flavors and ingredients. Perfect as a quick appetizer for parties or as a spread for sandwiches, it brings a gourmet touch to any dish.$9.99
- Elki Tuscan Tomato Bruschetta
Elki Tomato Bruschetta is a savory topping that can be spread on toast or crackers. It's made from tomatoes and a mix of spices, perfect for a quick and easy appetizer.$8.99
- Elki Black Olive & Feta Crostini Spread
The Elki Black Olive & Feta Crostini Spread is a savory blend of black olives and feta cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for enhancing your favorite breads, hors d'oeuvres, or Mediterranean dishes.$10.99
- Elki Green Olive Tapenade
Elki Green Olive Tapenade is a flavorful spread made from finely chopped olives and other seasonings. It's perfect for using on sandwiches, as a dip, or to add depth to pasta sauces and other recipes.$9.99
- Gourmet Black Olive Tapenade Spread
This gourmet black olive tapenade is a flavorful spread that can add tastiness to a variety of dishes. Use it on crackers, sandwiches, or experiment with it in your own recipes for a hint of Mediterranean flare.$10.99
- Day Man Fermented Fire Hot Sauce
A ferment containing habanero and manzano peppers, Field’s Edge Farm carrots, and ginger meets a hefty dose of mango puree plus a splash of cider vinegar at the processing stage.$9.99
- Green Man Verde Style Hot Sauce
Jalapeño, tomatillo, serrano, and poblano peppers fermented and blended with roasted garlic, cilantro, apple cider vinegar, and a house spice blend.$9.99
- Elki Sundried Tomatoes & Parmesan
Elki Sundried Tomatoes & Parmesan are a gourmet addition to any meal, featuring a savory blend of sundried tomatoes and rich Parmesan cheese. They're perfect for adding to pastas, sandwiches, or charcuterie boards.$9.99
- Catbird Sriracha Hot Sauce$9.99
- Catbird BBQ Sauce$9.99
- Craft Brewed Worcestershire Sauce
This Worcestershire sauce is meticulously crafted using age-old brewing techniques. It's a perfect addition to elevate your marinades or add a depth of flavor to your dishes.$9.99
- Momofuku Restaurant Grade Soy Sauce
Experience the rich flavor used by professional chefs with Momofuku's Restaurant Grade Soy Sauce, available in an 8 fl oz bottle. Perfect for elevating your home cooking, this soy sauce adds depth and authenticity to any dish.$11.99
- Momofuku Chili Crunch Sauce
The Momofuku Chili Crunch Sauce adds a spicy and crunchy kick to any dish. This 5.5 fl oz jar is packed with bold flavors, perfect for elevating your meals.Out of stock
- Kitchen Basics Seafood Stock
This product is a 32-ounce pack of gluten-free seafood stock, sold in a bundle of 12. It's ideal for enhancing the flavor of soups, stews, and seafood dishes.$6.99
- House Made Cocktail Sauce$4.99+
Foods
- Bubba’s Sweet Nectar Sweet Heat Honey$9.99
- Bubba’s Sweet Nectar Raw Wildflower Honey$8.99
- Wildcrafted Hickory Syrup$9.99
- Blue Corn Tortilla - Ula
Just like our original yellow corn tortillas, our blue corn tortillas is one of the best tortillas you'll find in Virginia.$4.99
- Yellow Corn Tortillas - Ula
These Fresh Stone Ground Yellow Corn Tortillas are perfect for your next homemade taco night. Made with quality ground corn, they offer a delicious, natural corn flavor.$4.99
- Deep Roots Milling Red Corn Grits
An heirloom variety that has been grown in Appalachia since at least as early as the mid-1800s. Its exact origins are unknown, but it was also grown in Tennessee, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Small family farms have been diligently saving its seed generation after generation. It is prized for its distinctive beautiful color and unique flavor.$12.99
- Deep Roots Milling Yellow Corn Grits
Our heirloom yellow grits are made from an open-pollinated variety of corn grown for years by Sam Hart on his farm in Virginia’s coastal plain. It is a landrace dent variety that goes by the name Buena Vista. Living up to it’s moniker, it is a very handsome corn with a bright yellow color and distinct flavor.$9.99
- Deep Root Milling - White Corn Meal
2lb bag of Hickory King Corn Meal Our heirloom white cornmeal is milled from a variety of corn known as Hickory King. The seed that begat this noble maize purportedly came from the indigenous peoples of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Eventually dubbed the king by colonists, it’s been a longtime favorite in southern Appalachia and beyond. This prolific white corn is especially favored for tortillas, tamales, pozole, and hominy because, upon slaking, the large kernels become very plump and the pericarp is easily removed. Every time we grind it into grits and meal, it fills the building with its distinct aroma, invariably leading someone to comment off-hand how good it smells in the mill.$11.99
- Birdie’s Pimento Cheese Garlic Parmesan$9.99
- Birdie's Smoked Gouda + Red Pepper Pimento Cheese
Smoked Gouda + Red Pepper is a flavorful cheese spread that uniquely combines the creamy taste of gouda with a hint of spicy red pepper. Perfect for crackers or as a tasty addition to sandwiches, it's sure to add a kick to your snack time.$9.99
- GOYA Coconut Milk 13.5 Oz
The GOYA Coconut Milk comes in a convenient 13.5 oz can, perfect for adding a creamy texture to your favorite dishes. It's great for cooking, baking, or making tropical-inspired drinks.$4.99
- Hunt's Tomato Paste - 6.0 Oz
Hunt's Tomato Paste is a thick, concentrated tomato puree in a convenient 6.0 oz can. It's perfect for enhancing the flavor of sauces, soups, and other dishes with a rich tomato base.$2.99
- Smoked Salmon Trio
The Smoked Salmon Trio features three distinct flavors of smoked salmon, perfect for any seafood lover. It's an ideal choice for adding a touch of elegance to your appetizers or enjoying a gourmet snack at home.$42.99
- Smoked Salmon SeaBear Smokehouse$20.99
- Triple Berry Tart$5.99
- Key West Lime Icebox Pie, 10 Inch
The Chef Pierre Key West Lime Icebox Pie is a delightful dessert treat that combines a zesty lime filling with a crisp, buttery crust. Measuring 10 inches in diameter, this pack includes 6 pies perfect for family gatherings or events.$4.95+
- Alligator and Pork Sausage
This unique sausage blend combines alligator and pork for a distinct taste. Perfect for grilling, it comes in a total of 12 pounds.$9.99
- Pasteurized Crab Meat$24.99
- baguette$3.99
- Dozen Brown Eggs
- Pico Mango Salsa$6.50
Beverage Mixers
- Stonewall Kitchen Cucumber Dill Bloody Mary Mixer
The Stonewall Kitchen Cucumber Dill Bloody Mary Mixer is the perfect addition to your at-home bar. This mixer combines the refreshing taste of cucumber and dill with traditional Bloody Mary ingredients for a unique twist on a classic cocktail.$12.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Sea Salt Espresso Martini Mixer
This Stonewall Kitchen mixer has a unique combination of sea salt and espresso flavors, perfect for crafting top-notch martinis at home. It's a must-have for your next cocktail party or for an indulgent after-dinner drink.$12.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Peppadew Sriracha Bloody Mary Mixer
The Stonewall Kitchen Peppadew Sriracha Bloody Mary Mixer is a spicy blend perfect for creating your favorite cocktail. It boasts a combination of tangy Peppadew peppers and zesty Sriracha sauce, giving your Bloody Mary a flavorful kick.$12.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Sangria Mix 24oz
The Stonewall Kitchen Sangria Mix is a 24oz jar full of delicious, fruity flavors. Perfect for making homemade sangria, it's easy to use and offers a refreshing taste.$12.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Mixer 24oz
This Bloody Mary Mixer from Stonewall Kitchen is a perfect addition to your home bar. With 24 ounces of the mix, it's sure to get your party started or enhance your Sunday brunch with its great taste.$12.99
- Stonewall Kitchen Pomegranate Cosmo Mixer 24oz
The Stonewall Kitchen Pomegranate Cosmo Mixer is a 24-ounce bottle of cocktail mix that blends tart pomegranate flavors with a hint of lime. It's perfect for making refreshing pomegranate cosmopolitans at home.$12.99
Frozen Food
- Calamari Tube and Tentacles$16.99
- Fried Clam Strips
4oz fried clam strips$5.99
- Premium Chopped Clams$12.99
- Ahi Sashimi Grade Tuna
Sashimi grade yellowfin tuna$19.99
- Alligator Filet$18.99
- Pecan Encrusted Tilapia 2 filets$14.99
- Chesapeake Style Gourmet Crab Pie$17.99+
- New York Style Smoked Atlantic Salmon
Indulge in the rich, smoky flavors of our New York Style Smoked Atlantic Salmon. Perfect for elevating your bagels or adding a gourmet touch to your salads.$12.99
- Ducktrap Smoked Wild Salmon
Ducktrap Smoked Wild Salmon is a rich, flavorful seafood option that's been carefully smoked to enhance its natural taste. Perfect for adding a gourmet touch to your meals or appetizers, this salmon brings a hint of the wild to your dining table.$15.99
- Chesapeake Style Crab Pizza$24.99
- Wild Sockeye Salmon$24.99/lb
- Hush Puppies dozen$4.99
- Shrimp and Crab Quiche$24.99
Cookware
- Sur La Table Cast Iron Shrimp Pan
The Sur La Table Cast Iron Shrimp Pan allows for even heating and perfect cooking of your favorite shrimp dishes. It's designed with individual sections to keep those shrimp in place, ideal for both grilling and oven use.$35.99
- Outset 76376 Cast Iron Fish Grill Serving Pan 18.5 X 7.25 Inches
The Outset Cast Iron Fish Grill Serving Pan is perfect for cooking and presenting your favorite fish dishes. Measuring 18.5 x 7.25 inches, it offers ample space for both cooking and serving.$34.99
- Outset Non-Stick 2 Piece Grill Grid Set
This Outset Non-Stick 2 Piece Grill Grid Set includes two grids made for easy grilling of vegetables and smaller pieces of food. They're non-stick, which means you can clean them up without a hassle after your barbecue.$28.99
- Scallop Canape$14.99
- Outset 5.5 in. X 11 in. Cedar Planks S/4
The Outset Cedar Planks are a set of 4, each measuring 5.5 by 11 inches. They're perfect for adding rich, smoky flavor to your grilled foods.$24.99
- Outset Cast Iron Seafood and Mussel Pot with Lid 2.5 Quart Black
The Outset Cast Iron Pot is ideal for cooking and serving seafood, including mussels, with its 2.5-quart capacity. Its durable cast iron construction and accompanying lid make it a versatile addition to your kitchenware.
Tools
- Seafood Skewers - Morty the Knife Man$6.99
- MORTY the KNIFE MAN Shrimp Peeler 1 EA
The Morty the Knife Man Shrimp Peeler simplifies the task of preparing shrimp by easily removing the shell and vein in one motion. It's a handy tool for seafood lovers, designed to make cooking shrimp faster and less messy.$6.99
- The Sheller$19.99
- Lobster Crab Cracker - Morty the Knife Man$6.99
- Fox Run Oyster Knife in Black
This Fox Run Oyster Knife in Black is a handy tool for safely shucking oysters. It has a sturdy black handle that offers a steady grip.$10.99
- Outset Instant-Read Digital Thermometer Black (F800)
The Outset Instant-Read Digital Thermometer is the perfect tool for ensuring your meats and baked goods are cooked to perfection. Its quick digital readout makes it easy to monitor temperatures without the guesswork.$12.99
- Butter Sauce Cups - Morty the Knife Man$5.99
- Crab Mallet - Morty the Knife Guy$3.99
- Oyster knife - Morty the Knife Man$10.99
- The Fish Spatula$21.99
- Sushi Making kit$24.99
Rice and Pasta
- SIMPLi Organic Red Quinoa 12oz 2 PACKS
The SIMPLi Organic Red Quinoa is a healthy and versatile grain that comes in two 12-ounce packs. Delicious in a variety of dishes, this quinoa is organic and easy to prepare.$9.99
- Zibari Sushi Rice$7.99
- Mikuni Ramen$3.99
- Lemon Basil Gemelli - Scratch Pasta$7.99
- Riceselect KHLV00279119 Original Plain Pearl Couscous, 24.5 Oz
The RiceSelect Original Plain Pearl Couscous offers a versatile base for any dish. This 24.5 oz container provides ample couscous for multiple meals, perfect for hearty dinners or side dishes.$6.99
- Momofuku X a-Sha Soy & Scallion Noodles - 5ct/16.93oz
Introducing a collaboration between Momofuku and A-Sha, these Soy & Scallion Noodles offer a delicious and easy-to-prepare meal solution. Each pack contains five servings of aromatic noodles that are perfect for quick lunches or dinners.$12.99
- Scratch Pasta Gluten Free Fusilli$7.99
- Montebello O