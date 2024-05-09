Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$23.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$14.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$12.00
Sandwiches
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- OUT OF STOCKAquafina WaterOUT OF STOCK$1.99
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It offers a refreshing, bubbly twist to your daily water intake without added sugars.$1.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water, Blackberry, 12 Ounce
Bubly Sparkling Water in Blackberry flavor comes in a convenient 12-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. It offers a crisp, subtly sweet taste that's a great alternative to sugary sodas.$1.59
- OUT OF STOCKPineapple BublyOUT OF STOCK$1.59
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a classic Australian soft drink known for its rich and creamy flavor. Each bottle is brewed to perfection using real root beer extract and bundled in a unique, pull-top glass bottle for a refreshing experience.$2.99
- OUT OF STOCKPure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea - 18.5 Fl Oz
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea comes in a convenient 18.5 oz bottle, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go. It offers a smooth, sweet taste that iced tea lovers will enjoy any time of the day.OUT OF STOCK$2.29
- OUT OF STOCKNaturally Sweetened Low Calorie Drink with Tea
Enjoy a refreshing beverage that perfectly balances a sweet taste with low calories. It's tea-based, making it a great pick for a healthy, hydrating option anytime.OUT OF STOCK$3.19
- OUT OF STOCKDragonfruit + Yuzu
Enjoy the unique blend of dragonfruit and yuzu in this refreshing drink. It's a perfect pick-me-up with an exotic twist.OUT OF STOCK$3.19
- AquaVa Artesian Water$2.29
- Black Raspberry Kombucha
Black Raspberry Kombucha is a fizzy, fermented tea beverage with a sweet and tangy black raspberry flavor. It's great for a health-conscious refreshment or a tasty gut health boost.$3.99
- Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink, Tropical Vibe, 12 Oz
The Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink in Tropical Vibe flavor is a great pick-me-up for your busy days. It's a 12 oz can packed with energy-boosting ingredients to keep you going.$2.59
- Starbucks Frappuccino$2.99
- Arizona Green Tea Ginseng and Honey$1.79
- CELSIUS ZERO SUGAR FITNESS ENERGY DRINK
Celsius Zero Sugar Fitness Energy Drink is designed to give you a boost without the sugar crash. Each can offers a blend of essential energy and metabolism-boosting ingredients, perfect for fueling your workouts.$2.59
- Celsius Sparkling Arctic Vibe Frozen Berry Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz$2.59
- Seltzer Cranberry Lime
The Seltzer Cranberry Lime is a refreshing bubbly beverage perfect for a light, crisp drink option. It combines the tartness of cranberry with a zesty lime twist, making it a great choice for sipping on a sunny day.$1.59
- Seltzer - Lime
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Seltzer - Lime, perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day. This lightly flavored sparkling water offers a subtle hint of lime, making it a great choice for a low-calorie, hydrating beverage.$1.59
- Cove Classic Cola$1.89
- Cove Classic Cream Sofa$1.89
- Cove Root Beer$1.89
- Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons Arizona Green Tea, 16 Oz
Arizona Green Tea by Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons offers a refreshing and slightly sweet taste, perfect for quenching your thirst. This 16 oz beverage combines the natural flavors of green tea with honey, providing a smooth and revitalizing drink.$1.59
- Natural Selzer Black Cherrry
Check out Natural Seltzer Black Cherry for a refreshing twist on staying hydrated. It combines crisp carbonation with a subtle hint of ripe black cherries, perfect for a guilt-free treat.$1.59
- Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Sparkling Water12
Enjoy a refreshing burst of citrus with Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Sparkling Water. This sparkling beverage offers a crisp taste that's perfect for any time of day.$1.59
- Diet Coke 12oz can$1.69
Cove Classic Cream Sofa
Chips
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.OUT OF STOCK$2.99
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.OUT OF STOCK$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Salt and Pepper Chips 6ozOUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Mama Zuma 6ozOUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Potato Chips Route 11 Potato Chips, 6 Oz
Indulge in a trio of Route 11 Potato Chips, perfect for snacking anytime and anywhere. Each 6 oz pack promises a crunchy texture and flavorful experience, ensuring your snack cravings are well catered to.OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips 6oz
The Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips offer a tangy and savory flavor perfect for snack lovers. Packaged in a 6oz bag, these chips are ideal for enjoying on the go or sharing with friends.OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKRoute 11 Light Sea Salt Chips 6oz
Indulge in a crunchy snack with Route 11's Light Sea Salt Chips, a perfect blend of savory taste in a 6oz pack. Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter touch of saltiness with their crisp, satisfying munch.OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- Route 11 Chips 2 Oz. Lightly Salted Potato Chips
Enjoy a crunchy snack with Route 11's Lightly Salted Potato Chips, available in convenient 2 oz. bags. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or packing with your lunch, these chips deliver a classic taste with just the right touch of salt.$2.99
- Route 11, Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Chive
Route 11 brings you the classic tangy taste of sour cream & chive in these crunchy potato chips. Perfect for snack time or to share with friends, they're a hit at any gathering.$2.99
- Route 11 Potato Chips, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salt & Vinegar
Indulge in the tangy and crisp taste of Route 11 Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, perfectly flavored with salt and vinegar. These chips offer a satisfying crunch with every bite, making them a great snack any time of the day.$2.99
- Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salty & Spicy!
Enjoy a crunchy snack with these kettle-cooked potato chips that strike the perfect balance between salty and spicy. They're great for adding a flavorful kick to your snacking moments.$2.99
Salad Case
- Shrimp Salad$16.99
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$18.99/lb
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Crab Cakes$11.00+
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$34.99
- Shrimp Ball 8oz$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKSoft-Shell Crab pre-order for May 9
You are pre-ordering for pickup Thursday 5/9 afternoon. These are "prime" size. We will receive 4 dozen. If they are listed online, they are still available. Order online or call 434-268-7003.OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99
Soups
Hot Soups
- Clam Chowder$9.99
- She Crab Soup Hot
Indulge in the rich and creamy allure of She-Crab soup, a Southern delicacy that captivate with every spoonful. Delicately crafted with the finest ingredients, including succulent crab meat and a symphony of aromatic spices and a splash of sherry. Every bite transports you to the shores of the Lowcountry. This 12oz portion can be a comfy starter or a satisfying meal in its own. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers.$9.99