Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$23.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$14.00
- She Crab Soup
Indulge in the rich and creamy allure of She-Crab soup, a Southern delicacy that captivate with every spoonful. Delicately crafted with the finest ingredients, including succulent crab meat and a symphony of aromatic spices and a splash of sherry. Every bite transports you to the shores of the Lowcountry. This 12oz portion can be a comfy starter or a satisfying meal in its own. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers.$9.99
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$12.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Hot Soups
- Lobster Bisque
Our lobster bisque is a creamy mix of our lobster base, secret seasoning, and a generous amount of lobster meat. A plash of marsala wine gives it a sweet finish. A real treat! 12oz serving$10.99
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Prepared Foods
Chef Prepared Daily In-House
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99/lb
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Shrimp Salad$18.99/lb
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$18.99/lb
- Crab Cakes$11.00+
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99/lb
- Imperial Crab$11.99
- Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes$10.99
- Shrimp Ball 8oz$12.99
- Crab Ball$12.99+
- Sallie Belle's Potato Salad$7.99/lb
- Deviled Crab$6.99/lb
- Shrimp Ball 16oz$19.99/lb
- Spiced Shrimp$18.99/lb
Refrigerated Soups
Shellfish
Shellfish
- Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp 10/15$19.99/lb
- NC Wild ShrimpOut of stock
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$34.99/lb
- Medium Gulf Shrimp 31/35$16.99/lb
- Jumbo Tail On Shrimp 21/25$21.99/lb
- Raw Oysters Shucked QuartOut of stock
- Alaskan King Crab$44.99/lb
- Raw Oysters Shucked PintOut of stock
- Little Bitches Oysters
The flavor starts off mild, while the body is lean with a nice bite. Flavorful hints of a soft linger of kale and seagrass, accompany the finish.$1.75+
- Large Gulf Shrimp 21/25$17.99/lb
- Lobster Tail$49.99/lb
- Middle Neck Clams (dozen)$11.99
- PEI Mussels per pound$7.49
- Jumbo Lump Crab Meat - Pasteurized$26.99+/lb
- Deluxe Lump and Backfin Crab Meat$20.99+/lb
- Deluxe Crab Meat 16oz$38.99/lb
- Jumbo Lump Fresh$45.99
- Snow Crab Legs$26.99/lb
- Spiced Shrimp$18.99/lb
- Large Carolina Shrimp$23.99/lb
- Argentine Red Shrimp
These Argentine Red Shrimp are wild-caught, offering a sweet and tender flavor similar to lobster. They're perfect for grilling, sautéing, or adding a touch of elegance to your favorite seafood dish.$14.99/lb
- Soft-Shell Crab (hotel size)
Virginia soft-shell crabs from the Rappahannock River!Out of stock
Large Carolina Shrimp
Oysters
- Sewansecott Oysters
Oysters farmed by the century-old, fourth-generation oyster family H.M. Terry of Willis Wharf, Virginia. Sewansecotts draw their extremely briny flavor from the pure, pollution-free seawater of Virginia’s eastern shore, tucked just inside the protection of Hog Island. Chincoteage is just to the north.$1.25+
- James River Oysters
James River Oysters have a mild brininess, plump meats and very mild buttery flavor.$1.25+
- Seaside Wild Salt Oysters
Raised on the Atlantic Ocean side of Virginia's Eastern Shore, the full flavored oysters from the Seaside pack an extremely salty punch. But if you chew the firm meat long enough, the saltiness washes away to reveal a sweet buttery finish with that ocean-oyster flavor.$1.25+
- Select Oysters 8oz$15.99/lb
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- Aquafina WaterOut of stock
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It offers a refreshing, bubbly twist to your daily water intake without added sugars.$1.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water, Blackberry, 12 Ounce
Bubly Sparkling Water in Blackberry flavor comes in a convenient 12-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. It offers a crisp, subtly sweet taste that's a great alternative to sugary sodas.$1.59
- Pineapple BublyOut of stock
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a classic Australian soft drink known for its rich and creamy flavor. Each bottle is brewed to perfection using real root beer extract and bundled in a unique, pull-top glass bottle for a refreshing experience.$2.99
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea - 18.5 Fl Oz
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea comes in a convenient 18.5 oz bottle, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go. It offers a smooth, sweet taste that iced tea lovers will enjoy any time of the day.Out of stock
- Naturally Sweetened Low Calorie Drink with Tea
Enjoy a refreshing beverage that perfectly balances a sweet taste with low calories. It's tea-based, making it a great pick for a healthy, hydrating option anytime.Out of stock
- Dragonfruit + Yuzu
Enjoy the unique blend of dragonfruit and yuzu in this refreshing drink. It's a perfect pick-me-up with an exotic twist.$3.19
- AquaVa Artesian Water$2.29
- Black Raspberry Kombucha
Black Raspberry Kombucha is a fizzy, fermented tea beverage with a sweet and tangy black raspberry flavor. It's great for a health-conscious refreshment or a tasty gut health boost.$3.99
- Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink, Tropical Vibe, 12 Oz
The Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink in Tropical Vibe flavor is a great pick-me-up for your busy days. It's a 12 oz can packed with energy-boosting ingredients to keep you going.$2.59
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.Out of stock
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.Out of stock
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25