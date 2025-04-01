Crozet Seafood Supply
Sandwiches and Sides
Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$15.99
Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$16.99
Maine Style Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$25.99
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
A delicious hot version of our famous lobster roll! A generous serving of our lobster meat is dunked in hot butter then served on a toasted roll from Praha Bohemian Bakery!$25.99
House Seasoned Crackers Solo$0.99
2 Brownie Bites by Praha$0.99
Oyster Po' Boy
MARCH 25 ONLY!! SET PICKUP FOR MARCH 25!! BEAUTIFUL select oysters, marinated in buttermilk, tossed with our house breading and deep fried to golden deliciousness. Served on a hoagie roll from our friends at Praha, with remoulade and chopped lettuce. Couple o' hushpuppies on the side. Available for a limited time.$17.99
Soups
Take Home Soups
Party Menu
Shrimp Platters
Shrimp or Crab Cheese Balls
Shrimp Ball 8oz
This is the one! The famous Shrimp Cheese Ball crafted here in Crozet with the classic Bon Air Seafood recipe! A delicious addition to any celebration table. Pre-order suggested.$12.99
Shrimp Ball 16oz
This is the big one! The famous Shrimp Cheese Ball crafted here in Crozet with the classic Bon Air Seafood recipe! A delicious addition to any celebration table. Pre-order suggested.$21.99
Crab Ball 8oz
This crab cheese ball is so good! Your guests will love it! Best to get 2!$13.99
Crab Ball 16oz
This crab cheese ball is so good! Your guests will love it! Best to get 2!$21.99