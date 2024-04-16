Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
Sandwiches
- Oyster Po' Boy
JUMBO select oysters, marinated in buttermilk, tossed with our house breading and deep friedto golden deliciousness. Served on a hoagie roll from our friends at Praha, with remoulade and chopped lettuce. Couple o' hushpuppies on the side. Available for a limited time.$13.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$11.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$13.00
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$22.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Hot Soups
Hot Soup
- She Crab Soup
Indulge in the rich and creamy allure of She-Crab soup, a Southern delicacy that captivate with every spoonful. Delicately crafted with the finest ingredients, including succulent crab meat and a symphony of aromatic spices and a splash of sherry. Every bite transports you to the shores of the Lowcountry. This 12oz portion can be a comfy starter or a satisfying meal in its own. Comes with 5 House Seasoned Crackers.$9.99
- New England Clam Chowder
Indulge in the iconic flavors of the Northeast with our New England Clam Chowder. Each spoonful is a delightful blend of tender clams, hearty potatoes, and aromatic herbs, all nestled in a creamy broth. Whether you're craving comfort on a chilly day or seeking a taste of coastal charm, our chowder promises to satisfy with its rich texture and savory goodness. 12oz serving. Served with 2 House Seasoned Crackers.$8.99
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Shellfish
- Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp 10/15$19.99/lb
- NC Wild Shrimp$17.99/lb
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$34.99/lb
- Medium Gulf Shrimp 31/35$16.99/lb
- Jumbo Tail On Shrimp 21/26$21.99/lb
- Sewansecott Oysters
Oysters farmed by the century-old, fourth-generation oyster family H.M. Terry of Willis Wharf, Virginia. Sewansecotts draw their extremely briny flavor from the pure, pollution-free seawater of Virginia’s eastern shore, tucked just inside the protection of Hog Island. Chincoteage is just to the north.$1.25+
- Raw Oysters Shucked Quart$46.99
- Alaskan King Crab$44.99/lb
- Raw Oysters Shucked Pint$24.99/lb
- Seaside Wild Salt Oysters
Raised on the Atlantic Ocean side of Virginia's Eastern Shore, the full flavored oysters from the Seaside pack an extremely salty punch. But if you chew the firm meat long enough, the saltiness washes away to reveal a sweet buttery finish with that ocean-oyster flavor.$1.25+
- Little Bitches Oysters
The flavor starts off mild, while the body is lean with a nice bite. Flavorful hints of a soft linger of kale and seagrass, accompany the finish.$1.75+
- Large Gulf Shrimp 21/25$17.99/lb
- Lobster Tail$49.99/lb
- Middle Neck Clams (dozen)$11.99
- PEI Mussels per pound$7.49
- Jumbo Lump Crab Meat - Pasteurized$26.99+/lb
- Deluxe Lump and Backfin Crab Meat$20.99+/lb
- Deluxe Crab Meat 16oz$38.99/lb
- Jumbo Lump Fresh$54.99
- Snow Crab Legs$26.99/lb
- James River Oysters
James River Oysters have a mild brininess, plump meats and very mild buttery flavor.$1.25+
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Virginia Artesian Water
Virginia Artesian is a premium, natural spring water sourced from protected springs in the beautiful, rural areas of Virginia. It's noted for its purity, crisp taste and refreshing qualities.$2.50
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Starbucks Frappuccino
A contemporary classic, our bottled Frappuccino® coffee drink offers the bold, delicious taste of coffee and real milk, blended together to create pure perfection. This lowfat indulgence is proof that you can enjoy a little Starbucks wherever you may be.$3.99
- Bubly Coconut Pineapple
Bubly's Coconut Pineapple offers a refreshing twist on sparkling water, combining tropical flavors in a convenient 12-ounce can. It's a perfect pick-me-up for any time of day, delivering a fizzy, fruity taste without the calories.$1.59
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Dragonfruit + Yuzu
The Dragonfruit + Yuzu is a refreshing drink that blends the exotic taste of dragonfruit with the tangy kick of yuzu. It's perfect for those looking to try something new and flavorful.$2.99
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It's a refreshing, zero-calorie drink that adds a fizzy twist to your daily water intake.
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a refreshing, naturally brewed soft drink with a rich, creamy flavor. It's perfect for sipping on a hot day or pairing with your favorite snack.$2.59
- Aquafina Water$1.99
- CELSIUS Live Fit Sparkling Drink
CELSIUS Live Fit Sparkling Drink is a refreshing beverage designed to support your active lifestyle. It's a zero-sugar drink that boosts metabolism and provides energy, making it a great companion for your workout sessions.$2.99
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea - 18.5 Fl Oz
Enjoy a refreshing burst of flavor with Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea, perfectly sized in an 18.5 fl oz bottle. It's the ideal choice for quenching your thirst on a hot day or when you're looking for a sweet, chilled beverage.$2.99
- Bubly Blackberry Carbonated Water - 12.0 Oz X 8 Pack
Enjoy a refreshing burst of flavor with Bubly Blackberry Carbonated Water. This 8 pack of 12 oz cans is perfect for sipping on the go or enjoying at home.$0.75
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.$2.99
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- Route 11 Salt and Pepper Chips 6ozOut of stock
- Route 11 Mama Zuma 6oz$6.25
- Route 11 Potato Chips Route 11 Potato Chips, 6 Oz
Indulge in a trio of Route 11 Potato Chips, perfect for snacking anytime and anywhere. Each 6 oz pack promises a crunchy texture and flavorful experience, ensuring your snack cravings are well catered to.$6.25
- Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips 6oz
The Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips offer a tangy and savory flavor perfect for snack lovers. Packaged in a 6oz bag, these chips are ideal for enjoying on the go or sharing with friends.Out of stock
- Route 11 Light Sea Salt Chips 6oz
Indulge in a crunchy snack with Route 11's Light Sea Salt Chips, a perfect blend of savory taste in a 6oz pack. Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter touch of saltiness with their crisp, satisfying munch.Out of stock