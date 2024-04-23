Crozet Seafood Supply
Sandwiches
- Oyster Po' Boy
JUMBO select oysters, marinated in buttermilk, tossed with our house breading and deep friedto golden deliciousness. Served on a hoagie roll from our friends at Praha, with remoulade and chopped lettuce. Couple o' hushpuppies on the side. Available for a limited time.$13.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$11.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$13.00
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$22.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Prepared Foods
Chef Prepared Daily In-House
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99/lb
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Shrimp Salad$18.99/lb
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$16.99/lb
- Crab Cake 2 pack$11.00+
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99/lb
- Imperial Crab$11.99
- Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes$10.99
- Shrimp Ball$12.99+
- Crab Ball$12.99+
- Sallie Belle's Potato Salad$7.99/lb
- Deviled Crab$6.99/lb
- Spiced Shrimp$18.99/lb
Refrigerated Soups
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- Aquafina Water$1.99
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It offers a refreshing, bubbly twist to your daily water intake without added sugars.$1.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water, Blackberry, 12 Ounce
Bubly Sparkling Water in Blackberry flavor comes in a convenient 12-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. It offers a crisp, subtly sweet taste that's a great alternative to sugary sodas.$1.59
- Pineapple Bubly$1.59
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a classic Australian soft drink known for its rich and creamy flavor. Each bottle is brewed to perfection using real root beer extract and bundled in a unique, pull-top glass bottle for a refreshing experience.$2.99
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.Out of stock
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- Route 11 Salt and Pepper Chips 6ozOut of stock
- Route 11 Mama Zuma 6oz$6.25
- Route 11 Potato Chips Route 11 Potato Chips, 6 Oz
Indulge in a trio of Route 11 Potato Chips, perfect for snacking anytime and anywhere. Each 6 oz pack promises a crunchy texture and flavorful experience, ensuring your snack cravings are well catered to.Out of stock
- Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips 6oz
The Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips offer a tangy and savory flavor perfect for snack lovers. Packaged in a 6oz bag, these chips are ideal for enjoying on the go or sharing with friends.Out of stock
- Route 11 Light Sea Salt Chips 6oz
Indulge in a crunchy snack with Route 11's Light Sea Salt Chips, a perfect blend of savory taste in a 6oz pack. Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter touch of saltiness with their crisp, satisfying munch.Out of stock