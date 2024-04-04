Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
Sandwiches
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo
A pack of 5 of our special house seasoned crackers. If you haven't tried them, first one is free. Dangerously delicious!$1.99+
Hot Soups
Hot Soup
- New England Clam Chowder
Indulge in the iconic flavors of the Northeast with our New England Clam Chowder. Each spoonful is a delightful blend of tender clams, hearty potatoes, and aromatic herbs, all nestled in a creamy broth. Whether you're craving comfort on a chilly day or seeking a taste of coastal charm, our chowder promises to satisfy with its rich texture and savory goodness. 12oz serving. Served with 2 House Seasoned Crackers.$8.99
- Lobster Bisque
Our lobster bisque is a creamy mix of our lobster base, secret seasoning, and a generous amount of lobster meat. A plash of marsala wine gives it a sweet finish. A real treat! 12oz serving$10.99
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Virginia Artesian Water
Virginia Artesian is a premium, natural spring water sourced from protected springs in the beautiful, rural areas of Virginia. It's noted for its purity, crisp taste and refreshing qualities.$2.50
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Starbucks Frappuccino
A contemporary classic, our bottled Frappuccino® coffee drink offers the bold, delicious taste of coffee and real milk, blended together to create pure perfection. This lowfat indulgence is proof that you can enjoy a little Starbucks wherever you may be.$3.99
- Bubly Coconut Pineapple
Bubly's Coconut Pineapple offers a refreshing twist on sparkling water, combining tropical flavors in a convenient 12-ounce can. It's a perfect pick-me-up for any time of day, delivering a fizzy, fruity taste without the calories.$1.59
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Dragonfruit + Yuzu
The Dragonfruit + Yuzu is a refreshing drink that blends the exotic taste of dragonfruit with the tangy kick of yuzu. It's perfect for those looking to try something new and flavorful.$2.99
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It's a refreshing, zero-calorie drink that adds a fizzy twist to your daily water intake.
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a refreshing, naturally brewed soft drink with a rich, creamy flavor. It's perfect for sipping on a hot day or pairing with your favorite snack.$2.59
- Aquafina Water$1.99
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.$2.99
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips "Coastal Crab Boil" 2 OZ, 2-Pack (2)
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- Route 11 Salt and Pepper Chips 6oz$6.25
- Route 11 Mama Zuma 6oz$6.25
- Route 11 Potato Chips Route 11 Potato Chips, 6 Oz
Indulge in a trio of Route 11 Potato Chips, perfect for snacking anytime and anywhere. Each 6 oz pack promises a crunchy texture and flavorful experience, ensuring your snack cravings are well catered to.$6.25
- Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips 6oz
The Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips offer a tangy and savory flavor perfect for snack lovers. Packaged in a 6oz bag, these chips are ideal for enjoying on the go or sharing with friends.$6.25
- Route 11 Light Sea Salt Chips 6oz
Indulge in a crunchy snack with Route 11's Light Sea Salt Chips, a perfect blend of savory taste in a 6oz pack. Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter touch of saltiness with their crisp, satisfying munch.Out of stock
Fresh Fish
Fresh catch rotates daily
- Steelhead Trout$21.99/lb
- Cod$19.99/lb
- Grouper$36.99/lb
- Swordfish Loin$22.99/lb
- Halibut$33.99/lb
- Salmon Chilean Farm Raised PBO$16.99/lb
- Rainbow Trout$16.99/lb
- Yellowfin Tuna$32.99/lb
- Flounder$18.99/lb
- Salmon Scottish Organic Farmed$24.99/lb
- Rockfish$24.99/lb
- Tilefish$26.99/lb
- Mahi$18.99/lb
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.99/lb
- Red Snapper$24.99/lb
Shellfish
- Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp 10/15$19.99/lb
- NC Wild Shrimp$17.99/lb
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$32.99/lb
- Medium Gulf Shrimp 31/35$16.99/lb
- Jumbo Tail On Shrimp 21/26$21.99/lb
- Sewansecott Oysters
Oysters farmed by the century-old, fourth-generation oyster family H.M. Terry of Willis Wharf, Virginia. Sewansecotts draw their extremely briny flavor from the pure, pollution-free seawater of Virginia’s eastern shore, tucked just inside the protection of Hog Island. Chincoteage is just to the north.$1.25+
- Raw Oysters Shucked Quart$46.99
- Alaskan King Crab$44.99/lb
- Raw Oysters Shucked PintOut of stock
- Seaside Wild Salt Oysters
Raised on the Atlantic Ocean side of Virginia's Eastern Shore, the full flavored oysters from the Seaside pack an extremely salty punch. But if you chew the firm meat long enough, the saltiness washes away to reveal a sweet buttery finish with that ocean-oyster flavor.$1.25+
- James River Oysters
James River Oysters have a mild brininess, plump meats and very mild buttery flavor.$1.25+
- Little Bitches Oysters
The flavor starts off mild, while the body is lean with a nice bite. Flavorful hints of a soft linger of kale and seagrass, accompany the finish.$1.75+
- Large Gulf Shrimp 21/25$17.99/lb
- Lobster Tail$49.99/lb
- Middle Neck Clams (dozen)$11.99
- PEI Mussels (2lbs)$13.99
- Jumbo Lump Crab Meat - Pasteurized$26.99+/lb
- Deluxe Lump and Backfin Crab Meat$20.99+/lb
- Deluxe Crab Meat 16oz$38.99/lb
- Jumbo Lump Fresh$54.99/lb
- Snow Crab Legs$26.99/lb