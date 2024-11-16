Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
- Oyster Stuffing (Serves 6-8)
Available for pickup 11/19 or later. This classic holiday stuffing is elevated with fresh, briny oysters, bringing a taste of the sea to the table. Made with a savory blend of herbs and artisan bread, it’s a perfect side to highlight the season’s best seafood flavors.$39.95
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (dozen)
Available for pickup 11/19 or later. These tender mushrooms are filled with a decadent blend of cream cheese and crab, topped with grated pecorino and crowned with a piece of jumbo lump crab. Each bite is a savory, seafood delight that’s sure to impress.$24.99
- Lobster Mac and Cheese
Available for pickup 11/19 or later. Indulge in a rich, creamy mac and cheese is loaded with tender lobster. This luxurious dish combines white cheddar and Gruyère for a smooth, flavorful bite, making it a perfect addition to any holiday feast.$44.95
Sandwiches and Sides
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$15.99
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$16.99
- Maine Style Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$25.99
- Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
A delicious hot version of our famous lobster roll! A generous serving of our lobster meat is dunked in hot butter then served on a toasted roll from Praha Bohemian Bakery!$25.99
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$0.99
- 2 Brownie Bites by Praha$0.99
- House Baked Danish Pastry$0.99
- Flounder Po' Boy
A generous helping of succulent, tender fried flounder, served on a roll from Praha Bohemian Bakery and topped with Chef Mick's signature citrus garlic aioli!$18.99
Holiday Pre-Order
Oven Ready Dishes
Seafood Salads
- Seafood Salad Deluxe
Tender shrimp and sweet crab shine in this dish. Just a hint of spice keeps people coming back for more!$22.99/lb
- Shrimp Salad
Sometimes the simplicity of high quality ingredients is all you need. Delicious shrimp, a little seasoning, a little diced celery - and you have this classic dish!$16.99
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad
A tasty pasta dish that features shrimp, lump crab, and our chef's secret seasoning. Eat all you want, we will make more!$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad
Our top seller by far! Fresh yellowfin tuna (the same we sell in our case - never canned or frozen) is crafted into this delicious salad. The the chef infuses it with a tarragon simple syrup reduction, giving it the touch of sweet that everyone loves!$18.99/lb
Shrimp and Cheese Balls
- Shrimp Ball 8oz or 12oz
This is the one! The famous Shrimp Cheese Ball crafted here in Crozet with the classic Bon Air Seafood recipe! A delicious addition to any celebration table. Pre-order suggested.$12.99
Prepared Food/ Salad Case
Salad Case
- Crab Cakes$11.00
- House Compounded Dill Butter
Fresh dill, lemon zest, garlic and fresh ground black pepper compounded in house. Perfect for salmon, but also great with steelhead trout.$2.49
- House Compounded Herbed Butter
Our chef has designed this butter to enhance swordfish, tuna, or any sturdier fish. Lemon zest, fresh thyme, chives, and shallots compounded to enhance up to 4 pieces of fish.$2.49
- House Compounded Lemon-Garlic Butter
Our chef's special recipe of butter compounded with shallots, garlic, and lemon zest. Fantastic for any delicate or white fish. Enough to enhance 4 pieces of fish.$2.49
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99
- Jumbo Tail On Shrimp 21/25
Our large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cooked top perfection! Ready to be enjoyed with some cocktail sauce and lemon!$21.99
- Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp 10/15$18.99/lb
- Large Gulf Shrimp 21/25$17.99
- Lemons$1.25
- Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad$18.99
- Medium Gulf Shrimp 31/35$16.99
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$34.99
- Select Oysters - shucked pint$25.99
- Shrimp and Crab Quiche$24.99
- Spiced Shrimp
Our large gulf shrimp, expertly prepared and spiced in house by Chef Mick. Elevates any celebration table! Pre-ordering for holidays is highly suggested!$18.99/lb
- Domestic Premium Jumbo Lump Crab$48.99
Specials
- Crab Cakes and Soup
An easy and delicious seafood dinner! Two of Chef Mick's famous crab cakes and a pint of one of our delicious soups! Brown the crab cakes in a skillet while you heat the soup on the stove...easy peasy!$28.99
- Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with a gourmet twist – our Lobster Mac n Cheese! Loaded with tender, juicy lobster in every bite, this dish combines creamy white cheddar and fontina cheeses for a smooth, rich flavor. We finish it with a sprinkle of grated pecorino for that perfect savory kick. For a limited time$17.99