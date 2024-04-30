Crozet Seafood Supply
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$11.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$13.00
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$23.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Hot Soups
- New England Clam Chowder
Indulge in the iconic flavors of the Northeast with our New England Clam Chowder. Each spoonful is a delightful blend of tender clams, hearty potatoes, and aromatic herbs, all nestled in a creamy broth. Whether you're craving comfort on a chilly day or seeking a taste of coastal charm, our chowder promises to satisfy with its rich texture and savory goodness. 12oz serving. Served with 2 House Seasoned Crackers.$8.99
- Lobster Bisque
Our lobster bisque is a creamy mix of our lobster base, secret seasoning, and a generous amount of lobster meat. A plash of marsala wine gives it a sweet finish. A real treat! 12oz serving$10.99
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Prepared Foods
Chef Prepared Daily In-House
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99/lb
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Shrimp Salad$18.99/lb
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$17.99/lb
- Crab Cakes$11.00+
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99/lb
- Imperial Crab$11.99
- Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes$10.99
- Shrimp Ball 8oz$12.99
- Crab Ball$12.99+
- Sallie Belle's Potato Salad$7.99/lb
- Deviled Crab$6.99/lb
- Shrimp Ball 16oz$19.99/lb
- Spiced Shrimp$18.99/lb
Refrigerated Soups
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Fanta 335ml Glass Bottle
The classic Orange Fanta you love, created with real Mexican sugar!$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- Aquafina Water$1.99
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It offers a refreshing, bubbly twist to your daily water intake without added sugars.$1.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water, Blackberry, 12 Ounce
Bubly Sparkling Water in Blackberry flavor comes in a convenient 12-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. It offers a crisp, subtly sweet taste that's a great alternative to sugary sodas.$1.59
- Pineapple BublyOut of stock
- Bundaberg Root Beer
Bundaberg Root Beer is a classic Australian soft drink known for its rich and creamy flavor. Each bottle is brewed to perfection using real root beer extract and bundled in a unique, pull-top glass bottle for a refreshing experience.$2.99
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea - 18.5 Fl Oz
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Tea comes in a convenient 18.5 oz bottle, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go. It offers a smooth, sweet taste that iced tea lovers will enjoy any time of the day.$2.29
- Naturally Sweetened Low Calorie Drink with Tea
Enjoy a refreshing beverage that perfectly balances a sweet taste with low calories. It's tea-based, making it a great pick for a healthy, hydrating option anytime.Out of stock
- Dragonfruit + Yuzu
Enjoy the unique blend of dragonfruit and yuzu in this refreshing drink. It's a perfect pick-me-up with an exotic twist.$3.19
- AquaVa Artesian Water$2.29
- Black Raspberry Kombucha
Black Raspberry Kombucha is a fizzy, fermented tea beverage with a sweet and tangy black raspberry flavor. It's great for a health-conscious refreshment or a tasty gut health boost.$3.99
Chips
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips
These are crunchy chips made from sweet potatoes for a healthier snacking alternative. They're lightly salted to bring out the natural sweetness of the vegetable.Out of stock
- Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Potato Chips
When you get a hankering for a summer crab feast, but you're miles away from the shore, these chips are the cure. We use the same special blend of finely ground peppers, salt and sugar that the watermen and restaurants use when steaming up bushels of crabs. These chips are a mid-Atlantic regional favorite and not recommended for the inexperienced or faint of heart. All natural. Gluten free. Contains no seafood.$2.99
- Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Route 11's Dill Pickle Potato Chips are a tangy treat that come in handy 2 oz. packaging. This case contains 30 packs, perfect for individual snacks or parties.$2.99
- Carolina Kettle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Enjoy a savory snack with Carolina Kettle's Coastal Crab Boil flavored kettle cooked potato chips. This 2-pack of 2 oz bags is perfect for on-the-go munching with a unique seafood-inspired taste.$2.99
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- Route 11 Salt and Pepper Chips 6ozOut of stock
- Route 11 Mama Zuma 6ozOut of stock
- Route 11 Potato Chips Route 11 Potato Chips, 6 Oz
Indulge in a trio of Route 11 Potato Chips, perfect for snacking anytime and anywhere. Each 6 oz pack promises a crunchy texture and flavorful experience, ensuring your snack cravings are well catered to.Out of stock
- Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips 6oz
The Route 11 Sour Cream and Chive Chips offer a tangy and savory flavor perfect for snack lovers. Packaged in a 6oz bag, these chips are ideal for enjoying on the go or sharing with friends.Out of stock
- Route 11 Light Sea Salt Chips 6oz
Indulge in a crunchy snack with Route 11's Light Sea Salt Chips, a perfect blend of savory taste in a 6oz pack. Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter touch of saltiness with their crisp, satisfying munch.Out of stock
- Route 11 Chips 2 Oz. Lightly Salted Potato Chips
Enjoy a crunchy snack with Route 11's Lightly Salted Potato Chips, available in convenient 2 oz. bags. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or packing with your lunch, these chips deliver a classic taste with just the right touch of salt.$2.99
- Route 11, Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Chive
Route 11 brings you the classic tangy taste of sour cream & chive in these crunchy potato chips. Perfect for snack time or to share with friends, they're a hit at any gathering.$2.99
- Route 11 Potato Chips, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salt & Vinegar
Indulge in the tangy and crisp taste of Route 11 Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, perfectly flavored with salt and vinegar. These chips offer a satisfying crunch with every bite, making them a great snack any time of the day.$2.99
- Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salty & Spicy!
Enjoy a crunchy snack with these kettle-cooked potato chips that strike the perfect balance between salty and spicy. They're great for adding a flavorful kick to your snacking moments.$2.99