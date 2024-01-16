Crozet Seafood Supply
Featured Items
- Soft-Shell Crabs (JUMBO SIZE)
YOU CAN ORDER NOW, BUT PICKUP IS 5/23 AFTER 2PM. Soft Shell Crabs (JUMBO size) Order here or purchase in-store while they last. If they are still listed here online, they are still available.$10.99
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$14.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$12.00
Soft-Shell Crabs (JUMBO SIZE)
YOU CAN ORDER NOW, BUT PICKUP IS 5/23 AFTER 2PM. Soft Shell Crabs (JUMBO size) Order here or purchase in-store while they last. If they are still listed here online, they are still available.
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$12.00
- Two Crab Cake Sliders
Crab Cake Sliders, two 2oz patties. This culinary masterpiece is proudly crafted with our special recipe and an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Worcestershire sauce from Charlottesville’s renowned Catbird Sauce Company and DelMarVa Seasoning from Shenandoah Spice Co in Strasburg infuse each bite with authentic flavor. With just enough breading and mayo to bind it together, these sliders offer a harmonious balance of texture and taste that will leave your palate longing for more. Served on sesame seed slider buns baked right here in Crozet at Praha Bohemian Bakery. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99! Hungry? Add an extra slider for just $7.$14.00
- Lobster Roll
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery, Decadent. Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!$23.00
- House Seasoned Crackers Solo$1.99+
Chips + Beverages
Bottled Beverage
- Mexican Sprite 335ml Glass Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Mexican Sprite in a convenient 335ml size. It's the same lemon-lime flavor you love, crafted with cane sugar for a unique sweetness.$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola 335ml Glass Bottle
Yes its the real deal from south of the border!$2.99
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water is perfect for staying hydrated with a bit of lime sparkle and no added sugar.$1.59
- Pepsi 20oz
It's Pepsi. In a bottle.$2.25
- PepsiCo Bubly Sparkling Water, 12 Oz
PepsiCo's Bubly Sparkling Water comes in a convenient 12 oz can, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It offers a refreshing, bubbly twist to your daily water intake without added sugars.$1.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water, Blackberry, 12 Ounce
Bubly Sparkling Water in Blackberry flavor comes in a convenient 12-ounce can, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. It offers a crisp, subtly sweet taste that's a great alternative to sugary sodas.$1.59
- AquaVa Artesian Water$2.29
- Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink, Tropical Vibe, 12 Oz
The Celsius Live Fit Energy Drink in Tropical Vibe flavor is a great pick-me-up for your busy days. It's a 12 oz can packed with energy-boosting ingredients to keep you going.$2.59
- Starbucks Frappuccino$2.99
- Arizona Green Tea Ginseng and Honey$1.79
- CELSIUS ZERO SUGAR FITNESS ENERGY DRINK
Celsius Zero Sugar Fitness Energy Drink is designed to give you a boost without the sugar crash. Each can offers a blend of essential energy and metabolism-boosting ingredients, perfect for fueling your workouts.$2.59
- Celsius Sparkling Arctic Vibe Frozen Berry Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz$2.59
- Seltzer Cranberry Lime
The Seltzer Cranberry Lime is a refreshing bubbly beverage perfect for a light, crisp drink option. It combines the tartness of cranberry with a zesty lime twist, making it a great choice for sipping on a sunny day.$1.59
- Seltzer - Lime
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Seltzer - Lime, perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day. This lightly flavored sparkling water offers a subtle hint of lime, making it a great choice for a low-calorie, hydrating beverage.$1.59
- Cove Classic Cola$1.89
- Cove Root Beer$1.89
- Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons Arizona Green Tea, 16 Oz
Arizona Green Tea by Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons offers a refreshing and slightly sweet taste, perfect for quenching your thirst. This 16 oz beverage combines the natural flavors of green tea with honey, providing a smooth and revitalizing drink.$1.59
- Natural Selzer Black Cherrry
Check out Natural Seltzer Black Cherry for a refreshing twist on staying hydrated. It combines crisp carbonation with a subtle hint of ripe black cherries, perfect for a guilt-free treat.$1.59
- Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Sparkling Water12
Enjoy a refreshing burst of citrus with Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Sparkling Water. This sparkling beverage offers a crisp taste that's perfect for any time of day.$1.59
- Diet Coke 12oz can$1.99
- Bonsai Pineapple Water$1.78
- Bonsai Blackberry Water$1.89
- Bonsai Cherry Peach Water$1.89
- Coca-Cola Zero Soda, 12 Fl. Oz.
Enjoy the classic taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar or calories with Coca-Cola Zero Soda. This 12 fl. oz. can offers a refreshing, crisp flavor that's perfect for quenching your thirst.$1.69
- Flavored Mineral Water, Tangerine & Wild Strawberry
Stay refreshed with our Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Flavored Mineral Water. It's a light and zesty blend perfect for quenching your thirst any time of the day.$1.89
- Blood Orange and Black Raspberry
Indulge in the refreshing blend of blood orange and black raspberry, a perfect mix of tangy and sweet flavors. Ideal for a fizzy summer drink, it will add a unique twist to your beverages.$1.89
- S.PELLEGRINO ESSENZA Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate
Enjoy a refreshing twist on sparkling water with S.Pellegrino Essenza Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate. This beverage combines the subtle flavors of dark cherries and pomegranates with the gentle effervescence S.Pellegrino is known for.$1.89
- Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water Bottles 1 Liter 15 Pack
Smartwater is a vapor distilled water with added electrolytes for a clean and crisp taste. Each pack includes fifteen 1-liter bottles, perfect for staying hydrated at home or on the go.$2.59
- Dr. Pepper Soda 12 Oz Can (36 Cans)
Dr. Pepper Soda offers a unique blend of 23 flavors in each 12 oz can, making it a distinct choice for soda lovers. This pack contains 36 cans, perfect for stocking up your pantry or for any gathering.$1.79
- Dr Pepper Can$1.49
- Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water 1 Liter Bottle
Smartwater is a vapor-distilled water with added electrolytes for a clean, crisp taste. Available in a convenient 1-liter bottle, it's perfect for hydrating on the go or during a workout.$2.69
Chips
- Graza Olive Oil Potato Chips$8.99
- Route 11 Sweet Potato Chips 6oz
Indulge in a healthier snacking option with our Sweet Potato Chips. These chips are a crispy, savory alternative to regular potato chips, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$6.25
- Route 11 Chips Lightly Salted Potato Chips
Enjoy a crunchy snack with Route 11's Lightly Salted Potato Chips, available in convenient 2 oz. bags. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or packing with your lunch, these chips deliver a classic taste with just the right touch of salt.$3.99
- Route 11, Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Chive
Route 11 brings you the classic tangy taste of sour cream & chive in these crunchy potato chips. Perfect for snack time or to share with friends, they're a hit at any gathering.$2.99
- Route 11 Potato Chips, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salt & Vinegar
Indulge in the tangy and crisp taste of Route 11 Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, perfectly flavored with salt and vinegar. These chips offer a satisfying crunch with every bite, making them a great snack any time of the day.$2.99
- Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Salty & Spicy!
Enjoy a crunchy snack with these kettle-cooked potato chips that strike the perfect balance between salty and spicy. They're great for adding a flavorful kick to your snacking moments.$2.99
Salad Case
- Shrimp Salad$16.99
- Shrimp Crab Mac Salad$20.99/lb
- Fresh Yellowfin Tuna Salad$18.99/lb
- Housemade Coleslaw$6.99
- Seafood Salad Deluxe$22.99/lb
- Crab Cakes$11.00+
- Sea Scallops
Dry packed ocean scallops$34.99
- Shrimp Ball 8oz
This is the one! The famous Shrimp Cheese Ball crafted here in Crozet with the classic Bon Air Seafood recipe! A delicious addition to any celebration table. Pre-order suggested.$12.99
- Soft-Shell Crabs (JUMBO SIZE)
YOU CAN ORDER NOW, BUT PICKUP IS 5/23 AFTER 2PM. Soft Shell Crabs (JUMBO size) Order here or purchase in-store while they last. If they are still listed here online, they are still available.$10.99
- Stuffed Flounder$19.99
- PEI Mussels per pound$7.49
- Spiced Shrimp
Our large gulf shrimp, expertly prepared and spiced in house by Chef Mick. Elevates any celebration table! Pre-ordering for holidays is highly suggested!$18.99/lb
- Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad$17.99
- Crab Ball 8oz$12.99
Soft-Shell Crabs (JUMBO SIZE)
YOU CAN ORDER NOW, BUT PICKUP IS 5/23 AFTER 2PM. Soft Shell Crabs (JUMBO size) Order here or purchase in-store while they last. If they are still listed here online, they are still available.