Order for this delicacy will be open until noon Monday, 5/20. We expect the fish to arrive Tuesday morning, We will butcher it and it will be available for pick-up by 4pm.





We are not taking deposits because it is not 100% guaranteed we will be able to get it in. But if we get it in, we ask that you honor your order and pick up between 4pm Tuesday and 6pm Wednesday

We are only ordering enough to supply people who signed up.





Price is $59.99/lb.





In the "message" field below, please enter the amount you would like to purchase.







